Howell High School Teacher Tests Positive For COVID

October 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local school district is reporting that a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.



On Sunday, the Howell Public Schools district was notified by the Livingston County Health Department that a Howell High School teacher had tested positive for COVID-19. District spokesman Tom Gould says no students were identified as close contacts of that teacher, but due to federal privacy regulations, they cannot disclose any additional information regarding the instructor.



However, he says the district continues to work in partnership with the Livingston County Health Department to monitor the situation and will continue to follow all their guidance regarding it.