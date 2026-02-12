Student Walk-Out At Howell High School Rescheduled

February 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A peaceful walk-out and protest organized by Howell High School students has been rescheduled.



It was set for next Thursday, before 7th period. It has now been moved to next Friday, immediately after classes let out – meaning it will not interrupt the school day.



The Livingston Post first reported that the date had been moved.



HPS Director of Communications Tom Gould provided the following statement to WHMI:



“Howell Public Schools is aware that the student-organized walkout has been rescheduled to take place after the instructional day. The district is neither promoting nor opposing the event, and our focus remains on student safety and continuing instruction. Because the event may still begin on school grounds, administrators will continue coordinating with local safety officials as a precaution. However, as this is an unsanctioned after-school activity, the district cannot guarantee supervision once the school day ends.”



Next Friday’s event is part of a national movement of student-organized walk-outs to protest ICE, alleged illegal and inhumane activities and actions, and the Trump Administration.