Howell High Student Commended By National Merit Scholarship Program

September 29, 2019

A local high school student and his potential for academic success have been recognized by a national scholarship program.



Howell High School senior Timothy Atkins has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. To honor his achievement, Atkins was presented with a Letter of Commendation from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). While Commended students will not continue in the 2020 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5(m) million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Quiz.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock says the school and district are very proud of Atkins and that “having one of the top 50,000 scores out of more than 1.5(m) million tests taken is a very honorable achievement”. An NMSC spokesperson says those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success, and that those students represent a valuable national resource, adding that recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence. The recognition aims to help broaden the honored students’ educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.



To participate in the National Merit Scholarship program, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT and meet the program entry requirements. Of the more than 1.5 million(m) entrants in the 2020 program, 34,000 students were named Commended Students, and 16,000 advanced as semifinalists in the program.