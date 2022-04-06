Teen Rejects Plea Deal In Student Assault Case

April 6, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last summer has rejected a plea deal.



The juveniles, one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison.



An earlier release from the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office stated an investigation by the Howell City Police Department determined that the three defendants “acted as though they were befriending the victim, who was new to Howell Public Schools.” That reportedly included spending time with him at lunch and in school passing time. They then allegedly encouraged the victim to meet them at the Howell Skatepark after school.



At that point, authorities say they then invite him to walk around to the back of the bathroom area, out of sight of the buses and Freshman Campus. Once there, the release stated two of the defendants attacked the victim and pushed him to the ground - where they then kicked and punched him multiple times. The incident was videotaped by the third defendant.



The investigation revealed that the attack “was unprovoked by the victim and planned by the defendants.”



Court records show that the 17-year-old recently rejected a plea offer and requested to take his case to trial, which is tentatively set for June. The other two defendants have pre-trial hearings scheduled next week in Livingston County Circuit Court.



The Prosecutor's Office earlier noted that Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm is considered a "specified juvenile violation" wherein a juvenile who is 14, 15, or 16 years old may be charged as an adult offender and if convicted, may be sentenced in the manner as an adult.