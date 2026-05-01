Howell Senior Survivor Sets New Record, Raising More Than A Quarter Million Dollars

May 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following an intense week of fundraising and competition, Howell High School’s annual Senior Survivor fundraiser concluded Friday - setting yet another a new fundraising record of $287,235.17. That topped the previous record of $232,369 set in 2022.



All funds raised this year will support the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



The shelter serves more than 1,000 animals annually, providing care for stray, abandoned, and injured animals through veterinary services, adoption programs, and community outreach. Funds raised will support critical facility improvements and expanded services, helping enhance care and adoption outcomes.



This year’s winner and Ultimate Survivor was Raleigh Leppek (Epic Leppek). He said

“You know, it (winning Senior Survivor) has been my goal, honestly, since, like, my sophomore year, and especially this year, I had a lot of things I really want to do for myself. I'm really, really happy I could get this not just to help myself, but to help the community. The fact that we had the most that's ever been raised, and I got to win that year, too. It's really amazing, said Leppek. “Setting a new record shows how much it matters to us, how together we are as a community, and just how amazing our class is. It sends an amazing message.”



This year’s Senior Survivor competition kicked off on Sunday, April 26th when 15 Howell High School seniors moved into the school with the goal of staying in the competition until Friday. Throughout the week, students collected donations during the day and competed in various immunity and reward challenges each night. Leading up to Senior Survivor week, the participants held multiple fundraising events to support their goal of becoming the ultimate survivor.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said “Senior Survivor is a point of pride here in Highlander Nation. This fundraiser unites our students, staff, and community to support a deserving nonprofit organization and our Senior Survivors. While the competition can be fierce, it is ultimately about making a difference in our community, and I am so proud of everyone involved in making this year’s Senior Survivor such a huge success.”



The 2026 Senior Survivor participants were Preston Barb (Barbed and Dangerous), MacKenzi Duthie (Mac Wazowski), Emily Erickson (E-Squared), Alison Farquhar (Alisonwonderland), Reese Fauer (Fauer Ranger), Nolan Firek (Firek and Ice), Noah Heilig (I Noah Guy), Raleigh Leppek (Epic Leppek), Finlayv McGrath (McGrathinator), Hollie Miller (Holliewood), Grace Pagett (Saving Grace), Kennedy Stone (Stone Cold), Jeffrey Stimson (Jeff of All Trades), Lilly Williams (Will to Survive) and Kennedy Wolfe (Just Ken).



Each Senior Survivor was supported by a fifth-grade Junior Survivor, a Middle School Survivor, and a Staff Survivor, who collectively raised more than $30,000.



Including the funds raised this year, Senior Survivor has raised just under $1.9 million for various charities since it began in 2008. To learn more about Senior Survivor, please visit HowellSchools.com/Survivor.



Photos:



-The 2026 Senior Survivors with a check showcasing the amount raised for the Livingston County Animal Shelter.



-Raleigh Leppek reacts to being named the winner of Senior Survivor.



-The moment the total amount raised was revealed to the Senior Survivors of Howell High School students.