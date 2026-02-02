HHS Teacher Receives Fulbright Teacher International Field Experience Placement

February 2, 2026

A Howell High School science teacher has received her Fulbright Teacher International Field Experience placement.



Through the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program, Crystal Carder will travel with a cohort of approximately 20 Fulbright Teachers to Uruguay in June.



While in Uruguay. Carder will engage with schools, educators, and community organizations while exploring strategies for integrating global perspectives into classroom instruction. The experience is designed to strengthen participants’ cultural competency and leadership in global education.



Carder said “I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to travel to Uruguay this summer. Connecting with and learning alongside a cohort of teachers with differing backgrounds and experiences will allow me to bring authentic, real-world global connections back to Howell. This experience directly supports our district’s commitment to preparing students to be informed, engaged, and future-ready citizens and will allow us to further develop our Global Scholars Program.”



Carder was previously named a Fulbright U.S. Teacher Award recipient for the 2025–26 cycle, a highly competitive honor awarded to only about 400 educators worldwide each year.



Carder is a founding member of Howell High School’s Global Scholars Endorsement Program and has been a leader in expanding international learning opportunities for students. Her Fulbright experience will further support Howell Public Schools’ Portrait of a Highlander by strengthening global awareness, cultural understanding, and real-world learning connections for students.



The Fulbright Program is administered by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support. In the United States, the Institute of International Education implements the Fulbright U.S. Student and U.S. Scholar programs on behalf of the Department of State.



For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit the provided link.