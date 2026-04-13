Howell High School Presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

April 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell High School Performing Arts Department presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” April 17-19.



All shows are at the Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Details are linked below.



According to a release, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a high-energy musical told entirely through song, guided by narrators (Delaney Cain and Lily Rozmy).



The story follows Joseph (Jeffery Stimson), the favored son of Jacob (Giovanni Maisano), whose jealous brothers sell him into slavery.



His journey takes him from the household of the Egyptian noble Potiphar (Oscar Fegan) to prison after he rejects the advances of Potiphar’s wife (Ali Mallory), and ultimately to the court of the powerful Pharaoh (Dante Somers).



The production features an eclectic score spanning musical styles from rock and roll to calypso.



“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a favorite for audiences of all ages. With its colorful costumes and sets, catchy musical score, and memorable characters, audiences will be dazzled by the talent of our students,” said Amanda Malo, Howell High School performing arts teacher and director.



“Traditionally, the show features a children’s choir that appears briefly before exiting. We saw an opportunity to expand that role by fully integrating the children into the brothers' world. Representing each school in our district, these young performers help make this production truly special.”



Ticket information is linked below.