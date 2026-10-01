HHS Students Named Commended Students In 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program

October 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two Howell High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program.



In recognition of the achievement, Lyla Stawick, left, and Penelope Taylor were presented with certificates from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).



Although Commended Students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, they are among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.2 million students who entered the 2027 competition by taking the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).



“With more than 1.2 million students entering this year’s scholarship competition, being named among the top three percent of all entrants is an incredible achievement and honor. We are very proud of Lyla and Penelope for this remarkable accomplishment, which is a testament to their hard work and unwavering dedication.”



"Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. "These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success."



To participate in the National Merit Scholarship Program, a student must take the PSAT/NMSQT and meet the program entry requirements. Of the more than 1.2 million entrants in the 2027 program, 34,000 students were named Commended Students, and 16,000 advanced as semi-finalists.