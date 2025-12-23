Howell High School Thespian Troupe Impresses At Michigan Thespian Festival

December 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Members of Howell High School’s International Thespian Society Troupe showcased their talent at the Michigan Thespian Festival - earning multiple honors and recognitions for their performances.



A total of 33 Howell students from Troupe 6930 attended the festival - the largest annual theatre event in Michigan.



While there, students participated in workshops, competed in the Thespy awards and visited college information booths. Seniors also had the opportunity to audition for scholarships from various colleges and universities. Students from Howell were awarded more than $800,000 in scholarship offers and earned several Superior and Excellent Ratings in the Thespy awards.



This marked the ninth consecutive year Howell students have attended the festival.



“The Michigan Thespian Festival is such a great opportunity for so many reasons. The community there is unlike anything I have ever seen. Everyone is so kind, welcoming and supportive, even to people they don’t know. It is a place where you can learn new things from new people about something that you love. It was so much fun, and I am really going to miss it. You make friendships that last longer than just the festival, and you meet so many cool people. It is a chance to try something new and put yourself out there in a completely different environment,” said Lily Rozmys, a Howell High School senior and member of International Thespian Society Troupe 6930.



Several Howell students participated in the International Thespian Excellence Awards, known as the Thespys, earning high honors for their work. The Thespys recognize outstanding middle and high school theatre students for achievements both onstage and behind the scenes.



Students present performances, designs, films, or writing and receive detailed feedback from theatre educators and industry professionals. Participants are evaluated and may earn ratings of fair, good, excellent, or superior. Superior is the highest possible rating.





The Howell students earning honors included:



Superior Ratings:



-Solo Musical Theatre: Adam Kelleher, Lily Rozmys

-Duet Musical Theatre: Jeffrey Stimson, Delaney Cain

-Ensemble Musical Theatre: Reese Fauer, Jeffrey Stimson, Delaney Cain

-Animated Short Film: Audry Vandellen

-Solo Monologue: Dante Somers, Katelyn Clark

-Duet Acting: Katelyn Clark and Mikayla Chalbeck

-Group Acting: Gabe Sheets, Carter Greeneisen, Micheala LaFontaine, Ali Malloy, Madelyn Meeuwisse and Adam Kelleher





Excellent Ratings:



-Excellence in Playwriting: Oscar Fegan

-Excellence in Musical Theatre Group Ensemble: Cooper Burley, Reese Fauer, Oscar Fegan, Katrina Gray, Melody Madden, Ali Malloy, Lily Rozmys, Bella Tate and Sarah Vandelinder





Four Howell High School seniors auditioned for college scholarship opportunities, and their talent left a strong impression on judges. Collectively, the students earned more than $800,000 in scholarship offers from colleges and universities.



The students and their scholarship offers include:



-Adam Kelleher received offers totaling $352,400 from Baldwin Wallace University, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University, Northern Michigan University, the University of Detroit Mercy and Wittenberg University.



-Jeffrey Stimson earned $312,000 in scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan University, Heidelberg University, Niagara University, Northern Michigan University, Rochester Christian University and the University of Detroit Mercy.



-Lily Rozmys received $106,000 in scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan University, Northern Michigan University and the University of Detroit Mercy.



-Reese Fauer earned a $40,000 scholarship offer from the University of Detroit Mercy.





“The Howell High School Performing Arts Program has helped me to grow so much throughout these four years. I used to be so shy, and I was always so scared to put myself out there and to try new things. When I became a part of this program, the environment was so welcoming and so supportive. It wasn’t until the end of my sophomore year that I really broke out of my shell and started to put myself out there. I became a lot more confident in my performance abilities,” said Rozmys. “I participated in the Thespys and auditioned for the scholarships because my confidence had grown so exponentially and because I had the love and support of my K-Wing community. Ms. Malo was my biggest cheerleader throughout this entire process, and I couldn’t have done it without her. She was always working with me and pushing me to be my very best, and she was there with me at every event I participated in at the festival.”



“When scholarships were announced, I felt like all of my work had paid off. I definitely cried a bit, as it made me realize I have many options for after I leave high school. The most challenging part for me of performing at the festival was definitely finding a way to fit all of my talents into two and a half minutes. I love the festival because it is a perfect opportunity to make new friends and make progress as an actor,” added Stimson.



“I am incredibly proud of our students and their performances and auditions at the Michigan Thespian Festival. They have worked tirelessly to develop their skills, and their talent was on full display for judges and fellow festival attendees,” said Amanda Malo, Howell High School drama teacher. “The countless hours students have spent perfecting their craft truly paid off. Having four students earn more than $800,000 in scholarship offers speaks volumes about their talent and dedication.”



About the International Thespian Society:



The International Thespian Society is the only theatre honor society for middle and high school students in the United States. Affiliation brings credibility and distinction to students, theatre programs, and schools. It is a visible, positive symbol of the quality of a school's theatre program.