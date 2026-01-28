"The Greatest Dance On Earth" To Benefit HHS Hope Squad

January 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews





Tickets are on sale for two family-friendly community dances that support critical programming.



Two upcoming Mother-Son and Daddy-Daughter Dances are dubbed "The Greatest Dance On Earth". They're inspired by The Greatest Showman and benefit Howell High School's Hope Squad.



The Mother-Son Dance will take place on Friday, February 13th from 6 to 8pm.



The Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, February 14th, also from 6 to 8pm.



Both events feature a circus-themed evening with dancing, crafts, a dessert spread, and live circus performers. The events are open to all in the community. Tickets are $25 per person, and glow items will be available for purchase. The event will be held at Voyager Elementary School, located at 1450 Byron Road.



All proceeds support the Hope Squad - a student-led organization focused on mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and peer support.



HHS Hope Squad Advisor Eric Schrock told WHMI the events are more than just a dance but an experience and feature something fun to do in the winter.



As for the Hope Squad, Schrock says it’s a peer-to-peer suicide prevention group focused on education, awareness, and connecting students with help. He said the program has now expanded to both middle schools, Parker and Highlander Way, although those are more focused on anti-bullying.



Schrock emphasized everything is student-driven, and all volunteer. He said everyone is trained in their Q-P-R motto - question, persuade, and refer. For example; instead of seeing someone in the hallway who seems upset, students take the initiative to say “hi” or “how are you doing” - instead of just walking past. Schrock stressed it’s “the simple things that can change or save a kids life”.



Just last year, the Hope Squad was honored as the “Youth Organization of the Year” by the Livingston County United Way in recognition of its outstanding commitment to volunteerism and mental health advocacy.



Schrock cited various projects the group is involved that include gift baskets for students who are hospitalized and working with the county Animal Shelter on adoptions. Before tests, the Squad will pass out free hot chocolate and write positive affirmations on the sleeves of the coffee cups for students.



Meanwhile; the dances are geared toward younger kids and students, but Schrock said it’s really whatever is comfortable for the family. He stressed the events are open to the entire Livingston County community – not just the Howell district.



Links to purchase tickets are provided.



Anyone with questions can contact Schrock at schrocke@howellschools.com.