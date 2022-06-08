Howell Graduate Wins Scholarship
June 8, 2022
Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com
A Howell High graduate has been awarded the Northwood University Presidential Scholarship.
Nicholas Hagen is a recipient of the Presidential Scholarship, which awards $15,000 per year for four years for students living on campus, and $13,500 for those residing off campus.
The Presidential Scholarship recognizes leadership, determination, personal freedom/responsibility, and academic excellence, along with experience in volunteerism, resilience, entrepreneurship and/or cross-cultural impact. Students are selected for consideration based on the information they provide in their Northwood application.
