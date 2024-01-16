Howell High School To Offer Global Scholars Endorsement

January 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School will launch a pioneering educational initiative with the Class of 2025.



Howell High School will join a select number of institutions in Michigan to offer a Global Scholars Endorsement. Designed to equip students with skills for an increasingly interconnected world, the endorsement caters to the evolving demands of global careers.



The program will enable students to graduate with a special recognition that underscores their preparedness for global collaboration and cultural competency. It was approved by the Board of Education last week.



The Global Education Team at Howell High School has spent nearly two years exploring the possibility of offering a Global Scholars Endorsement. That work has included visits to other schools in nearby states that offer the endorsement, attending global education conferences, and taking online classes through the US State Department.



Howell High School Assistant Principal Brian McCarthy said “We are excited to begin offering our students the opportunity to earn a Global Scholars Endorsement. Students earning the Global Scholars Endorsement will be prepared to actively contribute to a world where global connections are continuously expanding. They will have enhanced communication skills, recognize the perspectives of others that may differ from theirs, be genuinely curious about the world and be prepared to take meaningful action to solve local and global issues”.



McCarthy went on to say “Creating the Global Scholars Endorsement supports the district’s Portrait of a Highlander in preparing future-ready students by ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and experiences needed for a global economy and workforce”.



The Global Education Team also spoke with several colleges and universities to learn how a Global Scholars Endorsement would benefit students pursuing higher education. Each institution the team spoke with shared that having the endorsement would benefit students in both the application and scholarship processes.



Howell High School and the Western Michigan University (WMU) Haenicke Institute for Global Education are finalizing an articulation agreement that would allow Howell graduates with the endorsement to enter WMU with a Global Bronco status in the school’s Global Engagement Program (GEP).



As students begin scheduling classes for the next school year, counselors and staff at the High School will share more information about the endorsement and the process of earning it.



A press release is attached.