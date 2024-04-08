Howell FCCLA Members Shine At State Leadership Conference

April 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Demonstrating exceptional skills and leadership, Howell High School's Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America or FCCLA members recently attended the State Leadership Conference and took part in the Students Taking Action for Recognition or STAR competitive events.



In the competitive events, Jax Stevens and Andy Brinker earned a gold medal and the highest score in the Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation event, Loralei Miller earned a gold medal and the highest score in the Early Childhood Education event and Elaina Pennell claimed a gold medal and the highest score in the Interior Design event. Based on their scores, Stevens, Brinker, Miller and Pennell will represent Michigan at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington this summer.



Additionally, Gus Bernsten claimed a silver medal in the Professional Presentation event and Emily Elford brought home a silver medal in the Toys that Teach event. Also, Elford, Pennell, Stevens, Brinker, and Miller were honored with the Power of One Awards, acknowledging their dedication and contributions to FCCLA's mission. Two of Howell's FCCLA Chapter members were installed as Michigan FCCLA State officers: Sorrin Looney as president and Elaina Pennell as vice president of programming.



The Howell FCCLA Chapter also earned honors at the conference. The chapter was recognized with the Gimme 5! Award for membership growth, earned second place in the State Community Service Initiative for its impressive 572 service hours, was honored for being an Outstanding Chapter, achieving 100% Membership, being Michigan's Largest FCCLA Chapter with 331 members, and was also nominated for three National Awards in key program areas, reflecting the breadth of its commitment and impact.



Howell High School FCCLA advisor Leah Brinker said "I am proud of all the accomplishments our chapter has achieved, both within the classroom and beyond. Driven by dedication and excellence, our FCCLA chapter has excelled. With five teams competing, three earned Gold and qualified for National competition, and two earned Silver medals. At the State conference, we proudly claimed eight awards. Beyond competition, our members logged 572 service hours, excelled academically, and embraced leadership through Power of One modules. Together, we've built an exceptional chapter, united by our commitment to service and success".



Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is the only national career and technical student organization with a central focus on family, providing leadership, personal growth, and career preparation opportunities for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education.