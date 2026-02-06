Howell High School Awarded MiLEAP Universal FAFSA Challenge Grant

February 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School has been awarded a Universal FAFSA Challenge Grant from the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) – Office of Higher Education.



The $452,621 grant will support assistance to help students and families complete the FAFSA, college- and career-exploration opportunities, student incentives tied to FAFSA completion, summer transition support for graduates, professional development for counselors, and school-wide efforts that reinforce a Future Ready, college- and career-going culture.



A release states the following:



The Universal FAFSA Challenge is a statewide initiative designed to help school districts increase completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by adopting a universal FAFSA policy and expanding support for students and families as they plan for education and training after high school. By encouraging more students to complete the FAFSA, the initiative aims to increase access to federal, state, and institutional financial aid and support students’ postsecondary success.



“We are incredibly excited to receive the Universal FAFSA Challenge Grant. Through this grant, the Highlander Career and College Council will expand support for students and families as they make their postsecondary plans,” said Lisa O’Connor, Howell High School associate principal. Completing the FAFSA unlocks several opportunities, including federal student aid, tuition-free community college, and skilled trades training through state programs. No matter a student’s postsecondary path, there are benefits to completing the application. This grant is another important tool as we continue our work to develop future-ready students who are prepared for college, careers, and life.”



High school seniors who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in education or training after graduation, with data showing that they are 84% more likely to pursue postsecondary education and that 90% will enroll immediately following high school. The FAFSA is required to access federal financial aid and provides eligibility for state programs, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, and may allow a student to earn a skill certificate or an associate degree tuition-free at their local community college through the Community College Guarantee. By increasing FAFSA completion, districts help remove financial barriers and open more pathways for students to succeed beyond high school.