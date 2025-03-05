Howell Student Claims 2nd Place In National Poster Design Contest

March 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School Senior Elaina Pennell claimed second place in the 2025 Family and Consumer Sciences Education Association National Public Service Announcement and Digital Poster Contest.



The contest was open to Family and Consumer Sciences students in middle and high school, post-secondary and graduate-level students, and FCS professionals.



As the second-place winner, Pennell will receive a $250 prize.



The contest challenged participants to create original content highlighting how FCS education benefits individuals, schools, and communities.



Pennell’s work is said to have stood out for its “creativity, clarity and powerful message about the importance of FCS in everyday life”. Her design, titled Make Space for FCS, emphasizes the essential role of Family and Consumer Sciences education in preparing students for the future. The design highlights the need for qualified FCS educators and promotes the life skills these programs provide - such as career preparation, personal finance, child and family development, and nutrition.



Pennell said she was surprised to learn she had placed second. “It was hard to believe at first. Originally, I had forgotten that I submitted it, and I thought that since I hadn't heard anything, I didn't win. I had checked my email getting ready for school the morning after and was overly surprised that I had even placed. I was excited and happy, and I told my mom and friends right away that I had accomplished something like that,” Pennell said. “The most challenging part was coming up with an idea for how I wanted to design the poster. I wanted to give accurate and helpful information that advocated for the right reasons but also looked pleasing to the eye. I think the most rewarding part was being able to share what felt like a good accomplishment with all of my friends and family and to receive that positive feedback.”



Pennell is an active member of the Howell Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club. She said “Being in the Howell FCCLA chapter has done nothing but benefit my life for the better. I have wanted to be an interior designer since middle school, and coming into high school and learning about the opportunities it had, I was overly excited. After joining FCCLA, I learned all about the connections of different career clusters tying into FCS. I was also able to learn the importance that FCS has in schools and everyday life and what makes it so important to advocate and speak out for FCS.”.



After graduation, Pennell plans to attend community college before transferring to the College for Creative Studies to pursue a career in interior design and obtain a certification in design. She hopes to return to FCCLA as an alumna in the future.