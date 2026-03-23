Howell High School Students Earn Honors At DECA State Conference

March 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School DECA club members earned honors at the recent DECA State Career Development Conference.



One student was named a state champion in their category, while another was named a state runner-up. Three students were also recognized with achievement medals for strong performances on the written exams.



Madeline Wagner (pictured) was named a state champion in the Entrepreneurship category and will advance to the international competition. The DECA International Career Development Conference will be held April 25–28th in Atlanta.



Joining Wagner at the international conference will be Evelyn Kann and Caleb Taylor, who will participate in the DECA Thrive Academy. The Thrive Academy focuses on leadership communication, networking, personal branding and career exploration. As participants in the academy, Kann and Taylor will collaborate with peers, learn from industry leaders and gain practical experience that prepares them for future success in business and leadership.



Addison Brassfield was named a state runner-up in the Human Resources Management event. Elliott Busch, Mickey Brennen-Voght and Skyler Stepp each earned achievement medals for high scores on the written exams.



Howell High School DECA Adviser Matt Pashak said “The DECA state competition is a highly competitive event, and our students rose to the challenge. The time they spent preparing paid off with strong performances. Our DECA members represented Howell professionally and demonstrated how the district is developing future-ready students.”



DECA’s competitive events program allows students to apply classroom learning in real-world business scenarios across areas such as marketing, finance, hospitality and entrepreneurship. Through written exams, role-plays, case studies and presentations, members of DECA Inc. demonstrate their knowledge and skills while competing for recognition at regional, state and international levels.



About DECA

DECA is a high-energy organization designed to prepare students to be college and career-ready upon graduation. DECA has over 225,000 members in 5,000 high school chapters from all 50 states and nine countries. Students gain experience through interactive classroom activities and by attending DECA Conferences throughout the school year.