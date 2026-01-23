Howell DECA Students Impress At District 4 Competition

January 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Members of Howell High School’s DECA program left an impressive mark on the 2026 Michigan DECA District 4 Competition.



The competition was held earlier this month at Eastern Michigan University. Of the 53 Howell High School students who competed, 25 qualified to advance to the DECA State Career Development Conference.



To qualify for the state conference, students were required to earn high scores on both a 100-question exam and a role-play event.



The following students have qualified for the DECA State Career Development Conference:



•Ariel Cline, Principles of Entrepreneurship

•Autumn Wonnacott, Restaurant and Food Service Management

•Austin Binkley & Milan Fultan, Sports & Entertainment Team Decision Making

•Hailey Robins & Joyce Zhang, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

•Parker Snow & Caleb Greer, Marketing Management Team Decision Making

•Kevin Wood & Jack MacGregor, Marketing Management Team Decision Making

•Caleb Taylor, Accounting Applications

•James Spence, Accounting Applications

•Krystian Kubicz & Tobias Midlam, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

•Abigail Harrison & Laia Raulet, Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making

•Khloe King & Mia Romo, Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making

•Dylan Chamberlin & Elliott Busch, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

•Mickey Brennen-Voght & Brooke Kozloski, Financial Services Team Decision Making

•Madeline Wagner, Entrepreneurship

•Skyler Stepp, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

•Rory O’Connell, Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

•Addison Brassfield, Human Resources Management Series





The DECA State Career Development Conference will be held March 5-7 in Detroit. Students advance from the DECA State Career Development Conference to the International Career Development Conference by placing among the top performers in their competitive events, which may include role-playing, tests, or presentations.



Howell High School Business Services Teacher and DECA Adviser Matthew Pashak said “We are excited to see our students advance to the state level and look forward to the opportunity to continue Howell’s tradition of strong DECA representation. Our goal is to once again have Highlander Nation represented at the International DECA Conference in Atlanta this April.”



DECA is an international organization designed to prepare students to be future-ready by equipping them with essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, leadership, and time management. Participants also gain exposure to career paths, global business trends, and networking opportunities while earning scholarships and professional certifications.