HHS DECA Team Excels At District Competition; 17 Students Qualify For State Conference

January 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The district says Howell High School's DECA team had an impressive showing at the District 4 DECA Competition held at Eastern Michigan University earlier this month.



Of the 54 students who competed in various business-related events, 17 have qualified to advance to the DECA State Career Development Conference. Five more students are expected to join them when alternates are finalized in February.



The top-ranking students in each event qualify for the state conference, with alternates considered if additional spots become available.



The following students have secured their spots at the DECA State Career Development Conference:



-Bence Mate, Entrepreneurship

-Gianna Gentile, Entrepreneurship

-Caleb Becker, Business Law

-Jayden Zhang, Entrepreneurship

-Kevin Wood, Marketing Management

-Aliya Farrand, Auto Service Management

-Jack MacGregor, Marketing Management

-Militza Algredo-Huerta, Entrepreneurship

-Isabella Hodge, Selling Presentation

-Lance Mosher, Business Law

-Aiden Walters, Food Service Marketing

-Addison Brassfield, Human Resources

-Autumn Wonnacott, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

-Addison Wonnacott, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

-Reagan Trent, Accounting Applications

-Luis Maldonado, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

-Adrian Garcia-Bonilla, Sports and Entertainment Marketing





The DECA State Career Development Conference will be held March 13-15 in Detroit.



Students advance from the DECA State Career Development Conference to the International Career Development Conference by placing among the top performers in their competitive events, which may include role-playing, tests, or presentations.



Matthew Pashak, Howell High School business services teacher and DECA advisor, said "We are looking forward to States and hoping we can continue the tradition of having Howell students represent Highlander Nation at the international level by competing at the International DECA Conference in Orlando this May".



DECA is an international organization designed to prepare students to be future-ready by equipping them with essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, leadership, and time management. Participants also gain exposure to career paths, global business trends, and networking opportunities while earning scholarships and professional certifications.