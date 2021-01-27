Three Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadets Win Prized Scholarship

January 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Three local high school students are flying high after being selected to receive a prestigious scholarship and opportunity from the Air Force.



Three Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets have been selected to receive scholarships and an invitation to attend a private pilot license training program at an accredited aviation university this summer. Those cadets are Lillian Vincent, Clara Jackson, and Grace Fyke.



Only 230 scholarships were awarded worldwide, with the Howell trio being selected from more than 1,300 cadets who applied.



According to a release from Howell Public Schools, the scholarship each will receive is valued at over $22,000, and is from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, Alabama. It will cover transportation, room and board, academics, and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. The scholarship program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address both civilian and military pilot shortages. The Howell students will have the opportunity to get their Private Pilot’s Certification at no cost to them during the 8-week summer course held at a partner university.



Lt. Col. Liza Franz is a Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC instructor. She said that cadets Vincent, Jackson, and Fyke have shown great leadership in the program and that she is excited that they have received this opportunity.