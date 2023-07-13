Golf Outing To Benefit HHS Air Force JROTC Program

July 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations are being sought to help enhance an upcoming golf outing that supports local students.



The Howell High School Air Force JROTC program is hosting its 8th annual golf outing on September 10th at the Hawk Meadows Golf Club.



Silent auction items, sponsorships, door prizes, golf prizes or items that can be placed into gift bags for participants are all being sought. Donations toward the event help support Livingston County students from Howell, Brighton, Hartland, Fowlerville, and Pinckney.



The golf outing serves as the only fundraiser for the year toward the program, which began in 2014. Every school year, there are over 100 students who participate in the program as cadets. In previous years, the program had four cadets receive full scholarships to flight school. Every year since its inception, the program has also received “exceeding standards” - which is the highest possible rank by the US Air Force for a high school program.



Cadet Major Purdy told WHMI the “program is dedicated to fostering leadership, character development, and community service among our cadets. By participating in our program, these young individuals gain valuable skills, discipline, and a sense of responsibility that will benefit them throughout their lives.”



In addition to golfers, Purdy said they’re seeking contributions in various areas to ensure a successful outing. He said financial donations would greatly assist in covering the event expenses and supporting their ongoing programs, which directly impact the education and development of their cadets. Gift cards are being sought, which Purdy said allows them to reward cadets for their hard work, dedication, and achievements. He says those incentives help motivate and encourage them to continue excelling in their academic pursuits and community service while silent auction items will help enhance fundraising efforts.



The event includes 18-holes with a cart, a continental breakfast, lunch and dinner. The cost is $90 per golfer for those who register by September 1st. It’s $100 after. There is also a separate dinner-only option that’s $35 per person.



Registration and sponsorship forms are attached, along with a donation request letter.