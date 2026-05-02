Howell High School Class Of 2026 Celebrated At Decision Day

May 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell High School Class of 2026 and their post-secondary education plans were celebrated during the school’s 10th annual Decision Day.



The celebration on Friday, April 24th featured a parade of seniors during a schoolwide assembly, with students proudly displaying signs showcasing their chosen postsecondary pathways, including attending colleges and universities, serving in the armed forces, pursuing apprenticeships or entering the workforce.



Fifth-grade students from each Howell elementary school, along with students from Highlander Way and Parker middle schools, joined the high school students for the celebration.



Chris Fritzsching, executive director of football education and public address announcing for the Detroit Lions, served as a guest speaker at this year’s event. Fritzsching delivered an engaging and inspirational message to attendees about the power of saying “yes” and the opportunities that can be unlocked when individuals are willing to take a chance, step out of their comfort zone and say “yes.”



Across Michigan, high schools celebrate Decision Day as part of the National College Signing Day initiative.