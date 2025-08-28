Howell High School Teacher Receives Fulbright U.S. Teacher Award

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell High School science teacher has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange for the 2025–26 cycle by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.



Crystal Carder is one of about 400 teachers and administrators worldwide selected each year to participate in Fulbright Teacher Exchanges, which foster international collaboration and cultural understanding through education.



The Fulbright Program, established in 1946, is the U.S. government’s flagship international exchange initiative. To date, it has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research in more than 160 countries. Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 82 MacArthur fellows and 44 heads of state or government, along with thousands of leaders across public, private and nonprofit sectors.



Carder said “Being selected as a Fulbright Teacher for Global Classrooms is an extraordinary honor and represents not only a personal milestone but also a tremendous opportunity for the entire Howell Public Schools community. As a founding member of the Global Scholars Endorsement Program, I am thrilled that this fellowship will allow me to bring authentic international perspectives directly back to Howell. The opportunity aligns seamlessly with the district’s Portrait of a Highlander and its commitment to preparing students to be future ready. I hope that this experience will further strengthen our vision of positioning Howell High School as a leader in global education excellence in Michigan.”



To be considered for the Fulbright Teacher Exchange, Carder completed an application demonstrating her leadership in global education initiatives. This included a detailed essay about her school community, professional goals, leadership experiences, cultural competency skills and plans for integrating global perspectives into education. She also highlighted specific initiatives, such as her work with Howell’s Global Scholars Endorsement Program, and outlined how the fellowship would benefit students, particularly those from underserved populations. This marks the third time Carder has applied to the program.



Carder added “Many dedicated educators apply multiple times and are never selected, making this achievement even more meaningful. Each application allowed me to refine my vision for global education and strengthen my commitment to bringing international perspectives to Howell students. The persistence has truly paid off, and I’m honored to join this prestigious cohort of global education leaders.”



The Fulbright Program is administered by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support. In the United States, the Institute of International Education implements the Fulbright U.S. Student and U.S. Scholar programs on behalf of the Department of State.



For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit the provided link.