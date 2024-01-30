HHS Air Force JROTC Cadet Earns Full Ride Scholarship

January 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell High School senior and Cadet Major in the school's Air Force Junior R-O-T-C program has been selected to receive a Character-in-Leadership Scholarship.



Awarded annually to 100 cadets nationwide, the J-100 Scholarship is a four-year, full-ride scholarship with a yearly allowance for housing and books. The scholarship program focuses on leadership, citizenship, and diversity and seeks to inspire future leaders to seek careers within the US Air Force and Space Force.



Cadet John Runyan earning the scholarship marks the second year in a row that a Howell High School AFROTC cadet has been awarded the J-100 Scholarship.



Runyan said "It (the J-100 scholarship) is a full-ride scholarship to any college that has Air Force ROTC, and after four years of college, you become an officer in the Air Force. It's a really great scholarship," said. "Only 100 cadets get it, so to be one of those 100 out of almost 900 Air Force Junior ROTC schools is just a huge honor."



Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth J. Reinhart is retired from the U.S. Air Force and is a Howell High School aerospace science instructor. He said “there are 870 AFJROTC units with approximately 90,000 cadets nationwide. Each program can nominate one cadet for the J-100 Scholarship, so it is very competitive. It is an extraordinary honor to receive it, and we are very proud of Cadet Major Runyan for this accomplishment. Cadet Runyan's selection for the scholarship is a testament not only to his exceptional qualities as a cadet but also to the caliber of the young leaders we have in our program and at Howell High School."



Runyan has been accepted to Bowling Green State University and has several pending applications to other schools.



The Air Force Junior ROTC program aims to help high school students become better citizens and leaders by instilling a sense of responsibility, character, and self-discipline. The program promotes community service, education excellence, teamwork, fitness, and personal development for success.