Howell Health Hub Offers New Medical Space in Livingston Co.

September 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Health Hub’s ribbon cutting on Thursday marks the opening of a new multi-use medical building in the area that officials say will meet the growing needs in the area.



The Howell Health Hub is in the old Citizen’s Bank building on Grand River Avenue.



The building’s owner, Joseph Schimizzi, said the plan for H3 came together because of the call for more medical facilities and practitioners in the area to accommodate the growing population in Livingston County.



H3 will be able to house medical, surgical and laboratory offices, according to their website. Offices can be built to meet the needs of the practice that is leasing the space.



The building has undergone renovations to meet the specifications for potential clients. The HVAC system was overhauled, and the building is more energy efficient, Schimizzi said.



Each office has large windows, allowing for a lot of natural light. The only space without lights is an interior area that could accommodate a laboratory, Joanna K. Konopka, an associate at Avison Young, said. Avision Young is the firm handling the leases for H3.



There are two leases that are pending, meaning the building could see its first occupants soon, Konopka said. There is also a suite that is set up for immediate occupancy.



The building, located at 645 W. Grand River Avenue, is on the western edge of downtown Howell, making it conveniently located for many.