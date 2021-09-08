COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported In Howell & Hartland Districts

September 8, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





All Livingston County schools are now back in session, with three schools in two districts reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.



Local districts report outbreaks to the state, which are then reported online and typically updated on Mondays. Because of the Labor Day holiday, those numbers weren't updated until Tuesday. COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.



Howell Public Schools had ten reported cases involving both students and staff at Parker Middle School and 4 student cases at Three Fires Elementary as outbreak-related. Howell appeared on the outbreak list last week with 14 students at Howell High School connected to a mid-August marching band camp that was held off-site but was still considered an outbreak by the state. The district's overall COVID count is 38 students since September 1st, spread across almost every school in the district.



In Hartland Consolidated Schools, six cases involving staff and students were reported at Farms Intermediate School as an outbreak. Overall. the district’s website, which was updated Monday, states there are two cases each at Creekside, Village and Lakes Elementary schools; three each at Round Elementary, Ore Creek Middle School and Hartland High School; and eight cases at Farms Intermediate.