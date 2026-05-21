Gus’s Carry Out Relocating To Old Gas Station Site In Downtown Howell

May 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s official – Gus’s Carry Out in downtown Howell is moving to the site of the old abandoned gas station.



The old Clark gas station property, later Howell Gas & More, at 401 East Grand River at the corner of Barnard Street has been sold to the Nicholas Family. The family owns Gus’s Carry Out in downtown Howell, Highland House, Tomato Brothers, and E.G. Nicks Grill & Tavern.



The City revealed that the property had been sold at Monday night’s Council meeting but it was not disclosed to whom.



Owner Elia Nicholas confirmed the sale for WHMI, saying the plan is to demolish the old building and remove the underground fuel tanks and do whatever else needs to be done. He said they’ll move the current carryout in Howell over to the gas station site, and then convert the old Howell location into something completely different that has yet to be determined.



Nicholas stressed that the underground tanks will be taken out once the building is torn down and any related clean-up – saying “whatever has to be done, it’s gonna happen”.



Nicholas said they’ll start demolishing the old gas station building within the next month to six weeks, and the goal is to have the projected completed within a year. He said they’ll have more parking and more room in general, and have the broasted chicken they have at other carry outs. There will also be a section of pre-prepared foods.



The gas station property has sat abandoned and been a community eyesore for more than a decade.