Howell Gun Club Members Make Needed Medical Face Shields

April 7, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



With local essential businesses, departments, and health care facilities still low on medical supplies, members of a local gun club are using their own technology to come to the rescue.



The Howell Gun Club is working hard to produce 3D printed framework for needed face shields as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc on supplies. Gun Club President Mike Peddie said Pistol Director Chris Sorgas came up with the idea, and after reaching out to members, learned they had 5 3D printing machines to work with. The 5 machines are able to produce about 24 shields per day, each.



Peddie said they’ve already made deliveries to VG’s in Howell and to Medilodge, and will continue to make them for those in need for as long as the need is there. At VG’s, Peddie says that even though all the employees aren’t necessarily going to wear one, this at least gives them the opportunity. They also dropped off 30 face shields to Mediloge, with another 200, as requested to come as they are made.



Peddie said, Monday, that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked for 150 shields, and that St. Joe’s in Howell said they will take all they can get. He says the ability to 3D print these supplies has really revolutionized the thinking process of the individual at home. The biggest challenge they face right now is finding the stock material of plastic for the builds, but Peddie says they have enough on order to make 12,000 shields. The shields they make are being offered at no charge with the Howell Gun Club paying the cost of materials and the members doing the volunteer work.



For more information, or if you own a 3D printer and wish to offer help, contact Peddie by phone at (517) 294-0144, or email president@howellgunclub.org.



Pictured: Nurse Jaci Deesen of Medilodge of Livingston. Sarah Szostak Harris, Director of Nursing at MediLodge of Livingston, thanked the Howell Gun Club on Facebook for the face shield.