Howell City Council Extends Group Housing Moratorium

October 17, 2019

Ordinances related to transitional and sober living housing in the City of Howell will be up for final votes later this month.



In July of 2018, the City instituted a moratorium for all special land use requests for un-related persons living together in single family residential districts. The City had received an application for a recovery supportive services home at 304 South Walnut Street targeting individuals recovering from addiction. The application was eventually withdrawn. Since the moratorium was instituted, city staff has been working with various attorneys and planning consultants to research the topics and draft two ordinances. The moratorium is set to expire October 23rd.



The City Council met Monday night and approved a resolution that extends the moratorium in R-1 and R-2 zoning for any special land use applications regarding group housing until November 15th. Separately, a resolution regarding permit fees for transitional housing facilities and sober living homes was introduced, which sets the license fee at $125.

The extension was done in part because staff recently received a request from the property owner at 304 South Walnut for a waiver of the moratorium all special land use requirements to allow them to operate a sober living home at that address immediately. A memo states that City staff responded by saying they would be happy to assist them in their submittal after the ordinance is officially in place.



As for the two ordinances, Ordinance 929 changes zoning ordinance to modify standards for transitional housing uses and adds standards for special accommodation uses. It’s intended to provide a framework for review for uses that are not currently included in zoning ordinance, such as sober living homes. It would also create standards for special accommodation uses, which are for persons entitled to reasonable accommodation under law, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ordinance 930 is a change to the overall City Code of Ordinances and would create a licensing process for uses approved as transitional housing facilities or sober living homes. A final reading and discussion of proposed ordinance changes will take place at the October 28th council meeting. The ordinances would then be published and take effect seven days after. Staff would then ask Council to officially rescind the moratorium at the November 11th meeting, so long as the ordinance is in place. (JM)