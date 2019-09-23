Howell Grad Wins National Contest To Raise Hunger Awareness

September 23, 2019

A Howell High School graduate has won a national essay contest that aims to raise awareness about hunger in schools and communities across the county.



September is National Hunger Action Month and, each year, C&S Wholesale Grocers partners with FoodCorps, a national nonprofit that connects kids to healthy food in schools, to host the Victory Growers essay contest. In honor of National Hunger Action month, the winners are announced in September. This year’s winner was Casey Haggerty, a FoodCorps AmeriCorps service member.



Haggerty grew up in Howell and graduated from Howell High School before going on to receive her B.S. from the University of Michigan. She is now serving with FoodCorps full-time at Pellston and Boyne Falls Public Schools where she spends her time engaging elementary-aged children with healthy food in the classroom, cafeteria and school gardens. Haggerty won $5,000 for her service site, which is the Groundwork Center.



FoodCorps Michigan is a nonprofit that hires and trains AmeriCorps service members to teach a hands-on garden-based food curriculum to K-5 kids during school hours. The Detroit-based organization has programs across the state.



Haggerty’s essay can be viewed at the link below.