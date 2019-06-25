Howell Grad Gets Surprise Guest At Party

June 25, 2019

If you don’t ask, you don’t get. That’s certainly an adage proven correct by recent Howell High School graduate Kam Register.



Yahoo Sports reports that Register was scheduled to gather with family and friends Saturday to celebrate his graduation when he had the idea to invite Detroit Lions’ Pro Bowl Cornerback Darius Slay. Having interacted with Slay once before on Twitter, he took a shot and sent a direct message with the invite to which Slay responded by asking for the time of the party and directions, saying he might just show up.



And sure enough, Slay did just that. After the initial shock, Register said he relaxed and Slay ended up being just another friend at his party, although this one was posing for selfies and signing autographs. Slay stayed for nearly three hours, and as a graduation gift gave Register a pair of signed Pro Bowl gloves. He also followed him back on Twitter and promised him tickets to a future Lions game. Register will attend nearby Cleary University in the fall, with plans to major in digital advertising. (JK)



Picture via Twitter/Kam Register