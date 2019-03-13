Got Art 2019 Exhibit Continues At Howell Opera House

A student art exhibit is continuing this week in downtown Howell, with work from elementary school students being showcased.



The 21st annual Got Art student art exhibit is underway at the Howell Opera House. It started out as a way to display Howell student art in the community but has since grown to include all students from grades K – 12 in Livingston County’s public schools. Art instructors from the different schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of area young people. Organizers say Got Art is their way to promote the talents of art students throughout Livingston County and show appreciation for arts programs in local schools.



The art show is free and open to the public. The secondary show that featured middle and high school art concluded Sunday. The elementary show opened Tuesday and runs through March 17th. Shows run from 4 to 8pm on weekdays, and from noon until 5pm on Saturday. Facebook photo. (JM)