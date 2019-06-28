City Of Howell Receives Award For Excellence In Financial Reporting

June 28, 2019

The City of Howell has again received a prestigious award for financial reporting.



The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Howell for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30th 2018. Mayor Nick Proctor made the announcement during Monday’s City Council meeting and commended staff. Proctor tells WHMI he received the letter on Friday notifying the City had received the certificate of achievement and recognizing the city for excellence in financial reporting. Proctor says this has been a consistent award the city has been getting and huge kudos are owed to finance staff and Finance Director Catherine M. Stanislawski. Proctor says they’ve got some great staff in finance and he’s proud of them for keeping the city in line and balancing the budget.



The City of Howell has received the recognition for excellence in financial reporting for 12 consecutive years. (JM)