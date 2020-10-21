Howell Family Wins Fully Stocked Refrigerator

October 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local family has won a stocked refrigerator from farmers, a grocery store, and sports team.



Howell resident Donna Stobar has been named a winner of the Home Fridge Advantage contest, held by Michigan’s dairy farmers, Kroger, and the Detroit Lions. Stobar was nominated by a volunteer of Gleaners Food Bank as someone deserving of an advantage in these times. She and her husband both lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Stobar has 11 members in her family, including children from an International Care organization, and homeschools all them. Her family raises organic chickens, selling both them and their eggs at the Farmer’s Market. According to a release, because of the size of her family and her business, she really needed the refrigerator and the freezer which she was awarded. Also coming her way is a Kroger gift card, cash, and the opportunity to complete a “Forward Pass” and help others in need. This “Forward Pass” was completed by Stobar, who selected Three Fires Elementary School in Genoa Township to receive a $2,000 grant to help provide nutrient-rich foods to students.



The Home Fridge Advantage is running all NFL-season long with a new winner being selected before each Lions home game. Nominations for people you feel are deserving are open until December 18. Find the form at www.milkmeansmore.org/home-fridge/



(Logo- United Dairy Industry of Michigan)