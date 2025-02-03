Care Package Being Put Together For Howell Teen Injured In Crash

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations are being accepted to create a care package for Howell High School's sophomore quarterback who was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning in Oceola Township.



A 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Highland Road when the driver, 16-year-old Ryan McAllister, swerved to miss a coyote. The Fusion crossed the center line, striking a 2021 Chevy Silverado head-on.



McAallister remains hospitalized at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was last reported to have been stable but sedated.



All three occupants of the Silverado were transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS for minor injuries.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and speed did not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.



A recent post on the Howell Highlanders Football Facebook page stated “we have such an amazing community” and people have been asking for ways to help. Team moms are putting together a care package for McAllister, and anyone who would like to contribute can contact Kristie.brown@howellschools.com for more information.



Facebook photo.