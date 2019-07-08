Food Truck Rally Today In Howell, Rock The Block Wednesday

July 8, 2019

Howell Main Street Inc. is again sponsoring two popular events this week.



Another Tuesday Food Truck Rally will be taking place today, to be followed by Rock the Block on Wednesday, a summer music and food festival series. Howell Mayor Nick Proctor tells WHMI those who are in town or who might be in from out of town can head to the rally and enjoy food from various vendors, which will be taking place in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse downtown. He says not to rest on Wednesday evening will be the second edition of Rock the Block featuring two fantastic bands at two different venues – adding the weather is looking good and they invite the community to come out and enjoy good food while listening to some great music.



Today’s food truck event runs from 11am until 2pm. The Rock the Block summer series on Wednesday will feature live bands, food from local restaurants and food vendors, as well as local breweries. The music is free to the public, and food from local restaurants and food trucks will be available for purchase at each music site. Wednesday’s lineup features the country music band Taylor Tucky in the 100 block of South Center Street and the rock band Five Becomes West in the 100 block of North Walnut Street. Details can be found online through the link provided. (JM)