Howell Food Truck Rally This Saturday

May 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A return of Howell's Food Truck Rally this weekend. Saturday's event is free and open to the public.



"We have 17 trucks scheduled at the Howell Summit Gardens from 11am until 4pm," says Lexie Wilcox, outreach coordinator for Howell Main Street.



"We have barbecue, lobster, shaved ice, burgers, vegetarian options, hibachi wraps, just about everything your taste buds could want, we're going to have it."



Wilcox says attendees should bring some cash, or Venmo, to buy beer tickets from Aberrant Ales.



Downtown Howell merchants also are hosting a Garden Party alongside the food truck rally, with live plants, flowers and other specials.



