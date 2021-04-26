Howell Robotics Team Advances Towards Championships

April 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A FIRST Robotics team from Howell is one of only 40 teams globally to advance to the Innovation Challenge semi-finals.



Team KRASH has been selected to advance on the strength of their being able to identify a real-world problem, design a solution, create a business model, and pitch their idea to other FIRST Tech Challenge teams. The team’s project involved developing the KRASH Engineered Boxing Bag (KEBB) to help regress the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. KRASH team members worked with the Ohana Karate Rock Steady Boxing program to develop their prototype.



Along with advancing to the Innovation Challenge semis, the team also moved to the FIRST in Michigan FTC State Finals after winning the Connect Award at the Bedford Qualifier event. KRASH also took the Motive Award and 5th place at the Novi Qualifier, and has been in the top 3 spots for Control, Innovate, Inspire and Think awards at the event.



Other FTC teams are also earning honors this year, including teams KUDOS, KILTS, KAOS, and S.C.O.T.S. Bots.



Due to COVID-19, all FIRST Robotics events are being held online this year.