Howell Firefighters Assist BAFA with Shed, Garage Fire

November 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Crews with Brighton Area Fire Authority, along with automatic mutual-aid from the Howell Area Fire Department, were dispatched early Monday morning to a shed fire that extended to an adjacent 2-car detached garage fire, according to a social media post.



It happened around 12:15 am in the 2600 block of Brad Place Drive.



HAFD responded with Chief 2, Ladder 20, and Engine 22 to the scene.



Upon arrival of the BAFA, the shed was down to the ground, while the 2-car detached garage was then on fire.



Through the swift response and decisive actions taken by the BAFA, a significant fire was averted that also saved a vintage vehicle located inside the 2-car attached garage, according to HAFD's post.



The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by BAFA.