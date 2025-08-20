Longtime Former Howell Fire Chief Passes Away

August 20, 2025

A beloved retired fire chief has passed away.



Longtime Howell Area Fire Department Chief Jim Reed served the community for roughly three decades before retiring in 2008.



The Howell Area Fire Department said Reed was “a great leader, mentor, and more importantly, friend. His smile, quick wit, and laughter will not be forgotten. Rest easy Chief, rest easy”.



The Department posted the following on Facebook:



“Sadly, after a long and valiant battle with cancer, our community and department have lost a great man. James Reed served as Chief of the Howell Area Fire Department from 1989 to 2008.



The fire service is steeped in tradition, shaped by those unafraid to take the reins and lead. Howell has been fortunate to have leaders who have transformed it from a small single-station volunteer department into a combination full-time department covering 145 square miles and operating out of four stations. Much of this growth was ushered in by one man: Chief James Reed. From 1979 through 2008, Jim served his community and witnessed firsthand the department’s tremendous evolution, eventually rising through the ranks to become Chief.



From the moment he became Chief, Reed understood that the department had to meet the needs of both its citizens and its members. Having served in the Army with the 101st Airborne Division, he knew how to lead and wasn’t afraid to push a little farther to ensure the department had what it needed. Though occasionally a bit rough around the edges, he was a Chief who would sit with the crew over coffee, get to know and care about every firefighter and their family, or leave his office door open for anyone to stop in, vent, or share ideas about the department’s next steps. Chief Reed’s influence extended beyond our local community—he became known as an advocate for the fire service at both the state and national levels.



It often takes someone passing for their legacy to be fully recognized. In Chief Reed’s case, we carry his memory every day we come to work. Though he will be deeply missed, he will not be forgotten.”





Funeral arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes. Visitation will be at the MacDonald Chapel next Tuesday, August 26th from 4-7pm. The funeral will then follow on Wednesday at 11am at the First United Methodist Church of Howell.



Photos: Howell Area Fire Department.