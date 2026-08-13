Downtown Howell Fire & Ice Depot District Water Feature Re-Open

August 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City said it’s excited to announce that the Fire & Ice Water Feature is officially back open following recent safety enhancements.



Officials thanked everyone for their patience as the enhancements were made -saying “We can't wait to see everyone enjoying the water feature during Melon Fest this weekend!”



To keep the space safe, clean, and fun for everyone in the community, the City asks that people take a moment to review the rules before visiting.

Rules are as follows:





-Hours of Operation



Water Feature: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM (Please note: The activation button will not work outside of these hours)



Restrooms: 6:00 AM – 9:00 PM





-Safety First



Slippery When Wet: No running! Please walk at all times.



Footwear: Water shoes or appropriate footwear are strongly recommended.



Supervision: Children must be supervised by an adult at all times.





-Park Rules & Courtesy



Pets: No dogs allowed directly in the water feature area. In all other park areas, dogs must remain on a leash at all times. Please clean up after your pets.



Wheels: No rollerblades, scooters, bikes, or skateboards are permitted in the water feature area.



Respectful Environment: No amplified or loud music.



Cleanliness: Please keep the area clean and place all trash in the cans provided throughout the facility. Benches are for sitting only.



Smoke-Free Zone: Absolutely no smoking or vaping in the water feature area.



Rules are also available in the provided link.