Howell Area Fire Department Awarded MIOSHA Safety Grant

October 11, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Small businesses in Michigan can now apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration matching Grant to access equipment and training.



Businesses with 250 employees or fewer can apply for the grant to improve the safety and health of their employees. According to Susan Corbin, Director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, “MIOSHA’s grant opportunities are a critical tool to foster safe and healthy workplaces.”



The MIOSHA Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health or MIWISH grant program awards a dollar-for-dollar match to qualifying employers up to $5,000 to purchase safety and health-related equipment.



In the last two years, MIOSHA has awarded a total of $250,000 to 63 employers including the Howell Area Fire Department…which purchased safety vests, traffic cones, and eye wash stations at the department’s four fire stations.



Brian Anderson, Howell Area Fire Department Chief of Operations says “The Process was extremely easy to navigate.”



For more information about the MIWISH grant program, and how to apply, visit Michigan.gov/mioshagrants or contact MIOSHA’s grant administrator at 269-275-7155. For information on MIOSHA itself, visit Michigan.gov/miosha.