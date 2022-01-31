Fire Destroys Howell-Area Apartment

January 31, 2022

By Tom Tolen and Mike Kruzman



A six-unit apartment building in the Howell-area was destroyed by fire Saturday, but all of those inside the building were able to escape without serious injury.



The Howell Area Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to extinguish the flames at the apartment building, located on M-59 east of Howell, near Argentine Road. Several residents were inside when the blaze broke out, but with the help of a couple of Good Samaritans, all were able to make it out safely. However, the building — reportedly built in the 1880s — was a total loss. Crews were on scene for approximately 5.5 hours.



Howell firefighters received mutual aid from the Brighton Area Fire Authority, the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority, the Green Oak Fire Department, and the Fowlerville Fire Department. Also assisting on the scene were the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), Red Cross, the Livingston County Road Commission, utility companies, and LCA EMS.



A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time and it is under investigation by the Howell Area Fire Department and the fire marshal’s office.



(Photos: Howell Area Fire Department Station 23 Facebook, Livingston County Fire buffs)