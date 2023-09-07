Man Charged In Fatal Shooting In City Of Howell

September 7, 2023

Charges have been filed against a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the City of Howell last month.



22-year-old Reese Hammie was arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell today on two felony charges; homicide-open murder and witness intimidation. The charges were filed in the shooting death of 20-year-old Oghenevwede “Wede” Okagbare on August 11th at a home on West Street.



Howell Police say Hammie has been in custody since the night of the incident on separate charges stemming from previous incidents, where he currently remains. He had been living in Okemos at the time of his arrest.



Hammie is currently being held without bond on the most recent charges in the Livingston County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear next for a probable cause conference on September 19th.



Police previously described the incident as a “tragic and senseless shooting death”.



Okagbare was a student at Michigan State University. Family members have said he was at his girlfriend’s home when the father of her child shot him six times.



Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor said the case has been an example of tremendous teamwork and cooperation between law enforcement agencies involved. He said the Department thanked the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Green Oak Township Police, and Meridian Township Police for their assistance in the investigation.



Meanwhile, Hammie faces charges of 1st degree home invasion and domestic violence in a separate case tied to an August 1st incident. An exam in that case is scheduled for September 25th.