Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

November 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fantasy of Lights Parade will light up downtown Howell tonight.



The parade has been a beloved tradition for 39 years, bringing joy and holiday spirit to Livingston County and its visitors. The parade takes place the day after Thanksgiving every year and is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.



This year's theme for the Fantasy of Lights Parade is "Tunes and Toons," and float entries were encouraged to decorate their float with their favorite Christmas songs or cartoons.



Clark Gill, Owner of Aberrant Ales, has been named this year’s Grand Marshal and will lead the colorful procession.



Festivities for the 39th Annual Fantasy of Lights begin this afternoon on State Street and include live entertainment, letter-writing to Santa, children's craft activities, food truck options, and a chance to meet live reindeer.



The Fantasy 5K with a costume contest will set a festive tone for the evening. The highlight of the event is the parade, which will illuminate Grand River starting at 7pm.



Details are available in the provided link. A flyer is also attached with a map and schedule.