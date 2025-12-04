Howell Fantasy Of Lights Shines Bright Thanks To Community

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation says it’s extending its heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s 41st Annual Fantasy of Lights Parade a “magical success”.



The Foundation said “With 46 floats lighting up Grand River and an incredible 734 runners kicking off the evening in the Fantasy 5K, this year’s celebration was truly one for the books. Whether you volunteered, performed, sponsored, participated in the parade, or joined us downtown with friends and family, thank you for bringing the spirit of the season to life”.



This year, officials said they were honored to celebrate Grand Marshal Erv Suida, whose “dedication to the community reflects the true heart of Howell. His leadership and service made him the perfect choice to lead this year’s parade, alongside newly elected Howell Mayor Nikolas Hertrich”.



A special thank you went to Santa Claus for “making time in his incredibly busy holiday schedule to bring joy to the children and families of Howell. His appearance always brings the magic of the season to life”. Also recognized were the “incredible performers and entertainers who filled downtown Howell with music, joy, and energy throughout the evening”.



The Foundation said it’s proud to host such a beloved event, and is grateful for every person who contributed to its success. It said “We look forward to continuing the tradition in 2026 and watching the magic of Howell shine even brighter. Thank you for making Fantasy of Lights a night to remember”.



