Five Howell Students Receive State Leadership Honors

April 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Five Howell High School Students have earned honors at a recent state leadership conference.



Students in the school’s Family Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club participated in the Michigan FCCLA State Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was held virtually. In it, students competed in various events, ranging from culinary arts and teaching to career exploration and community service.



Lacey Parton competed in the Professional Presentation category where she scored a gold medal for sharing the importance of mental health. She has worked in the school district to promote student wellbeing along with advocating in Lansing for a proposal that would require the suicide hotline number be included on student ID cards. For her efforts, Parton will represent Michigan in the FCCLA national conference in Nashville, later this year.



Victoria Squires, Priscila Garcia-Bonilla and Benjamin Squires worked together to earn gold medals in the Focus on Children category. According to a release, the students met with district administrators and designed a play area for kids enrolled in begindergarten.



Additionally, Theresa Schroeder was recognized for her participation in the Power of One Program, where members identify a personal concern and then work to achieve it by developing projects in areas that include self-improvements, strengthening family life, exploring careers and more. Schroeder will also be recognized at the national conference.



Pictured from left: Lacey Parton, Theresa Schroeder, Priscila Garcia-Bonilla, Victoria Squires, Benjamin Squires