Howell Elks Lodge Expands Veteran Support With New "Lending Libraries"

February 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Elks Lodge 2168 announced the launch of a new regional literacy and outreach initiative designed to support Michigan veterans.



This week, Lodge members began the delivery and installation of custom Lending Libraries at VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Howell, Adrian, Flint, Jackson, and Canton.



Recognizing that wait times at medical appointments can be long and often stressful, the Howell Elks curated the libraries to provide veterans with free access to books, magazines, and educational materials. The project aims to improve the clinic experience while fostering a sense of community and support for those who served.



Mike Godkin, DDGER of Howell Elks 2168, said "Our mission is to ensure that no veteran is forgotten. By placing these libraries in the Howell, Adrian, Flint, Jackson, and Canton clinics, we are providing a bit of comfort and a mental escape for our veterans. It’s a small token of our immense gratitude for their service."



The Lending Libraries operate on a "take one, leave one" honor system, though the Elks will provide the initial stock and ongoing replenishment.



The project was made possible through a grant from the Michigan Elks and the Friends of Howell Carnegie District Library.



The new libraries are located at:



- Howell CBOC: 2800 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI

- Adrian CBOC: 1320 North Main St, Adrian, MI

- Flint CBOC: 2360 South Linden Rd, Flint, MI

- Jackson CBOC: 4333 Brooklyn Rd, Jackson, MI

- Canton CBOC: 5900 North Lotz Rd, Canton, MI





The Howell Elks Lodge 2168 is a branch of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. “With a heavy focus on veteran services and youth programs, the Lodge serves as a pillar of community support for Livingston County and beyond”.



Photo: Godkin on left with Howell Lodge Exalted Ruler (ER) Jennifer Palm at Howell VA CBOC.