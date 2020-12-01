Foundation To Purchase Three Howell City Lots For Trades Program

December 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Construction Trades program will benefit from a recent property purchase in the City.



Council met virtually last week and discussed four offers that were submitted for the old Barnard Center property. The old school building was demolished and three vacant lots were created and put up for sale by the City and listed at $55,000 each. The four offers came from Doyle Homes, a local custom home builder; Allen Edwin Homes, a large scale home builder; SG Savage, the developer of the Clinton Place project that’s nearing completion; and the Howell Education Foundation, which builds homes in the local area through the high school’s Construction Trades program. It was stated all builders could pull off projects and there were different pro’s associated with each.



After discussion, Council voted to direct the City Attorney to finalize a purchase agreement with the Howell Education Foundation and create opportunities for students in the Building Trades program to have a chance to experience what it’s like to build in a City as builds have generally been in more rural areas. One home would be constructed each year. A memo states a $300,000 home would be constructed and returned to City tax rolls and hopefully contain a family that would attend HPS. HEF President Don Cotez gave Council an overview of the non-profit and program, saying the lots would give kids a great staging area for the next two or three years. He noted this will be their 16th, 17th and 18th homes constructed.



Instructor Todd Millspaugh commented that one of their challenges the last few years has been funding property and lots that works for them. He said they have 70 students coming through the program daily from around county so there has to be room for parking and equipment but also centered in the county or somewhat accessible so kids aren’t driving 30-40 minutes to get to a job site. Millspaugh said the lots would work well and the prospect was very exciting, adding the program is very popular and gives kids a great experience.



Millspaugh told Council some don’t fit in to the normal learning system or have problems sitting still and issues being in school so they don’t do well but once in the program actually become some of the best students - even troublemakers who have changed and thrived. He noted that about 2/3 of students typically go directly in to the trades. Millspaugh commented further that the value invested in youth is priceless; saying kids have a lot going against them these days – especially with some of the home lives they endure.



Most Council members appeared to be swayed by the educational impact and others stories shared about student success - agreeing while they need to focus on what’s best for city in terms of money to be made off the properties, the intangibles need to be taken into account. It was stated that all built quality structures but the educational aspects of the program needed to be considered. Councilman Bob Ellis commented he liked the idea of the program and looking at more than just dollars and cents but the entire benefit to the community – noting besides just putting the property back on the tax rolls, it can actually help get kids on the right track.



Councilwoman Jan Lobur was the only opposing vote. Her concerns were related to City budget challenges and wanting to go with the best offer financially possible. She commented it’s a wonderful program and worthy cause but the city is in a serious financial situation. Lobur expressed some questions about how many students were actually from Howell and enrolled in the building program. It was stated students are split into blocks of about 25 at a time and the majority in the program are from Howell.



Councilwoman Jeanette Ambrose recused herself from the discussion and vote, disclosing that she contracted to build a home with one of the applicants.



Meanwhile, staff is also working on options for Council to consider to either remove or modify parking areas in front of the property, which would be one of the contingencies of any purchase agreement.