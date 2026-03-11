Howell Public Schools Receives SET SEG Foundation Education Excellence Award

March 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has been named one of twelve 2026 Education Excellence Award winners - receiving a $2,500 grant for its mobile library, the Highlander Reading Express.



The grant will support the continued expansion and refresh of the Highlander Reading Express book collection, helping ensure students have access to new and engaging reading materials over the summer months.



Each year, the SET SEG Foundation hosts the Education Excellence Awards in partnership with the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), granting funds to public school programs that change lives and impact students’ futures.



In addition to the grant, award recipients receive an “Education Excellence Winner” road sign and commemorative trophy to proudly display their accomplishment in the community.



Thanks to the generosity of donors, the Foundation was able to increase giving to provide 12 awards in 2026, up from 10 in previous years.



The Highlander Reading Express is a mobile library program designed to promote reading engagement and combat summer learning loss by bringing books directly to the Howell community. Each summer, the Reading Express, staffed by educators, administrators, and community members, travels a set weekly route around town, removing barriers and supporting literacy efforts. Thanks to this program, over 1,000 books are checked out during the summer, helping maintain and enhance students’ reading levels.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said “We are incredibly grateful to be honored with an Education Excellence Award from the SET SEG Foundation. The Highlander Reading Express has become a fixture of summer in Howell Public Schools, promoting literacy while creating opportunities to connect with students, families and community members. Last summer, we began a major refresh of the Highlander Reading Express book collection. This generous grant from the SET SEG Foundation will allow us to continue adding new, in-demand titles while replacing some well-loved books.”



SET SEG Foundation Executive Director Molly Mellema said “The Highlander Reading Express, being backed by research, data, and careful planning, is an innovative way for the district to reach out into the Howell community. We are proud to support the Reading Express and their mission to ensure reading materials are accessible to all children, regardless of school affiliation, financial status, and logistics. Their efforts have the potential to truly transform summer learning and literacy retention.”



The SET SEG Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SET SEG - a risk management organization serving Michigan public schools. The SET SEG Foundation is fueled by its mission to enable students to pursue enrichment opportunities that advance learning, leadership, and civic responsibility by providing services, scholarships, and grants directly to Michigan public schools and their students.