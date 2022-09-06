East Grand River Water Main Project Starts Today In Howell

September 6, 2022

A water main improvement project starts today in downtown Howell and associated lane closures will impact motorists for the next couple of months.



A lane closure along Grand River will be in place to allow for improvement work on the East Grand River Water Main. The lane closure will be implemented starting at 7am today and runs from National Street to Barnard Street. Additional lane closures will take place throughout the project.



Traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the lane closure, which is anticipated to last approximately 2 months; however, the City advises that time frame is subject to change.



The East Grand River Water Main improvement project is part of the City’s ongoing updates to the water system, which includes replacing the existing water main and leads along East Grand River Avenue from Barnard Street to Lucy Road.



The project will replace an existing 4”, 6”, and 8” water main with a new, 12” water main. Additionally, existing water service leads will be replaced up to and including the existing curb stop.



The new water main will be directionally drilled to minimize disruption to the project area. Any damaged sections of road, sidewalk and curb will be removed and replaced, and all disturbed grass will be graded, seeded, and watered.



